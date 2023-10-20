trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677599
Muslim country launches huge attack on Israel with missiles and drones

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel is continuously bombing terrorist Hamas. Meanwhile, in Yemen, the pro-Iranian Houthis have attacked Israel with missiles and drones. America has foiled this attack. This has been confirmed by the US Defense Ministry.
