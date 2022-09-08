Muslim man installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad depicting harmony, brotherhood

A Muslim man has installed a Ganesha idol in Telangana's Hyderabad depicting communal harmony and brotherhood amid the recent reports of tensions in parts of the city. The man, Mohd Siddiqui, a resident of Ram Nagar installed the Ganesh idol with his friends. The pandal was decorated with lavish lights and garlands."Even our friends don't have the feeling of Hindu and Muslim, they come to our Masjid. My friends are Hindus and when I do iftar they participate in it. I take all the permission for the installation idol, I did an annadan. I have got a lot of development and the people in the area respect me a lot. The laddu is 251 kgs and Hanuman and Garuda are flying atop. So we will immerse the idol on the 9th day," Siddiqui said.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

