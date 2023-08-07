trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645655
Muslim side gets furious as Gyanvapi survey information leaks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Due to the crowd of devotees on the Monday of Sawan, the work of Gyanvapi survey will start at 10 am with a delay of two hours. Angered by the leaking of survey information, the Muslim side warned of boycott.

