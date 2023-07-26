trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640697
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muslim side's lawyer reaches Allahabad High Court for Gyanvapi Hearing

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Gyanvapi Hearing Today: Allahabad High Court is hearing the appeal of the Muslim side against the ASI survey of Gyanvapi. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar has reached the court room. Along with this, now the lawyers of the Muslim side have also reached the court room. The hearing is expected to be completed before lunch. In this way, the court can give its verdict anytime after two o'clock in the afternoon.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
play icon4:22
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
play icon0:35
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
play icon4:22
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
play icon0:35
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
gyanvapi hearing today,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi shivling asi,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi,allahabad high court hearing,allahabad high court on gyanvapi mosque,allahabad high court on gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi hearing,gyanvapi mosque news,asi survey at gyanvapi,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,