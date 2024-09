videoDetails

Muslims divorced Congress in 1992 - AIMIM Leader Shaukat Ali

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

UP president of Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM Shaukat Ali has given an inflammatory statement. In an election rally in Moradabad, Shaukat Ali said that Muslims divorced Congress in 1992. At that time, governments were formed on the begging of their votes. But after 1992, no government was formed. Shaukat Ali also gave a controversial statement about Mulayam Singh Yadav.