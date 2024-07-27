videoDetails

Muzaffarnagar Kanwar Route Terrorist Threat, ATS Commandos On Alert

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

A big news is coming about the Kanwar Yatra in UP. There is a possibility of a terrorist attack on the Kanwar route in Muzaffarnagar.. and for this reason, ATS commandos have been deployed in Muzaffarnagar. ATS unit has been deployed for security around Shiv Chowk. ATS commandos have been deployed in view of the incident happening during the Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar, Muzaffarnagar SP Abhishek Singh has given this information.