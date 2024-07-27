Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2770790
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muzaffarnagar Kanwar Route Terrorist Threat, ATS Commandos On Alert

|Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A big news is coming about the Kanwar Yatra in UP. There is a possibility of a terrorist attack on the Kanwar route in Muzaffarnagar.. and for this reason, ATS commandos have been deployed in Muzaffarnagar. ATS unit has been deployed for security around Shiv Chowk. ATS commandos have been deployed in view of the incident happening during the Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar, Muzaffarnagar SP Abhishek Singh has given this information.

All Videos

1 Terrorist killed, Army foils attack by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara
Play Icon07:48
1 Terrorist killed, Army foils attack by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara
Flood 2024 Video: What cause Uttarakhand's flood?
Play Icon10:19
Flood 2024 Video: What cause Uttarakhand's flood?
Delhi LG and CM Kejriwal 'Conflict', Politics Erupt
Play Icon23:48
Delhi LG and CM Kejriwal 'Conflict', Politics Erupt
Prisoners Attacked With Knife In Tihar Jail And Injured
Play Icon08:15
Prisoners Attacked With Knife In Tihar Jail And Injured
Keshav Maurya hits back at Akhilesh Yadav on 'Pawn' statement
Play Icon11:23
Keshav Maurya hits back at Akhilesh Yadav on 'Pawn' statement

Trending Videos

1 Terrorist killed, Army foils attack by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara
play icon7:48
1 Terrorist killed, Army foils attack by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara
Flood 2024 Video: What cause Uttarakhand's flood?
play icon10:19
Flood 2024 Video: What cause Uttarakhand's flood?
Delhi LG and CM Kejriwal 'Conflict', Politics Erupt
play icon23:48
Delhi LG and CM Kejriwal 'Conflict', Politics Erupt
Prisoners Attacked With Knife In Tihar Jail And Injured
play icon8:15
Prisoners Attacked With Knife In Tihar Jail And Injured
Keshav Maurya hits back at Akhilesh Yadav on 'Pawn' statement
play icon11:23
Keshav Maurya hits back at Akhilesh Yadav on 'Pawn' statement