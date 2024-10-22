Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2810462https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/muzaffarnagar-stone-pelting-incident-linked-to-aimim-2810462.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muzaffarnagar Stone Pelting Incident Linked to AIMIM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
English Description: A major development in the Muzaffarnagar stone pelting case reveals an AIMIM connection. The party’s city president is accused of provoking the mob, while the AIMIM youth district president, Rameez Mavia Usmani, allegedly gathered the crowd. CCTV footage helped identify the stone pelters after the violence erupted due to a controversial post. So far, 19 accused have been sent to jail. Watch this report for full details.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson big attack on BJP
Play Icon28:39
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson big attack on BJP
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Congress Announces 1st List
Play Icon01:16
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Congress Announces 1st List
Bulandshahr cylinder blast: 5 killed, several injured in LPG explosion
Play Icon00:59
Bulandshahr cylinder blast: 5 killed, several injured in LPG explosion
PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit
Play Icon02:04
PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit
Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy
Play Icon28:18
Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson big attack on BJP
play icon28:39
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson big attack on BJP
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Congress Announces 1st List
play icon1:16
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Congress Announces 1st List
Bulandshahr cylinder blast: 5 killed, several injured in LPG explosion
play icon0:59
Bulandshahr cylinder blast: 5 killed, several injured in LPG explosion
PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit
play icon2:4
PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit
Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy
play icon28:18
Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK