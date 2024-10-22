videoDetails

Muzaffarnagar Stone Pelting Incident Linked to AIMIM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:40 PM IST

English Description: A major development in the Muzaffarnagar stone pelting case reveals an AIMIM connection. The party’s city president is accused of provoking the mob, while the AIMIM youth district president, Rameez Mavia Usmani, allegedly gathered the crowd. CCTV footage helped identify the stone pelters after the violence erupted due to a controversial post. So far, 19 accused have been sent to jail. Watch this report for full details.