Nadda reached to meet Amit Shah after presenting names of CMs of three states

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Assembly Elections Results 2023: BJP National President JP Nadda has come to meet Amit Shah to decide the names of CMs in three states. The name of the observer is being discussed for the arrival of the legislative party leader in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. before this BJP National President JP Nadda has described BJP's victory as the defeat of the arrogant alliance. He said that BJP's victory in three states has sealed the Modi wave. Let us tell you that BJP has won big in three states in the results declared yesterday.
