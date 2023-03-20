NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nagpur welcomes Civil Society delegates; airport turns into celebration venue

|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
The welcoming drumbeats took over the airport as Maharashtra’s Nagpur welcomed the Civil Society delegates on March 19. The enthusiasm and excitement was clear on the faces of the delegates as soon as they saw the massive welcome and the festive vibes. Nagpur will host the Civil Society C-20 meeting of the G20 Summit. The meet will be held from March 20 to 22 and will host about 250 representatives of the Civil Society.

All Videos

Salman Khan Receives Death Threats Via Email
1:59
Salman Khan Receives Death Threats Via Email
Amritpal Singh: Amritpal was preparing youth for human bomb
3:6
Amritpal Singh: Amritpal was preparing youth for human bomb
Amritpal Singh was raising own army, human bomb
0:54
Amritpal Singh was raising own army, human bomb
Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London
4:46
Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London
Watch Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's Exclusive Conversation on Saurashtra Tamil Sangam
2:16
Watch Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's Exclusive Conversation on Saurashtra Tamil Sangam

Trending Videos

1:59
Salman Khan Receives Death Threats Via Email
3:6
Amritpal Singh: Amritpal was preparing youth for human bomb
0:54
Amritpal Singh was raising own army, human bomb
4:46
Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London
2:16
Watch Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's Exclusive Conversation on Saurashtra Tamil Sangam