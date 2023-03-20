videoDetails

Nagpur welcomes Civil Society delegates; airport turns into celebration venue

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

The welcoming drumbeats took over the airport as Maharashtra’s Nagpur welcomed the Civil Society delegates on March 19. The enthusiasm and excitement was clear on the faces of the delegates as soon as they saw the massive welcome and the festive vibes. Nagpur will host the Civil Society C-20 meeting of the G20 Summit. The meet will be held from March 20 to 22 and will host about 250 representatives of the Civil Society.