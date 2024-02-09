trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719637
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nainital DM holds a press conference over Haldwani Violence Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us
On Thursday, an incident of violence came to light from Uttarakhand's Haldwani. Uttarakhand DM Vandana Singh has held a press conference regarding this matter. During this press conference, DM Vandana has made many shocking revelations. Know what Vandana Singh said in detail in this report.

All Videos

CM Dhami makes huge remark over Haldwani Violence
Play Icon07:03
CM Dhami makes huge remark over Haldwani Violence
DM Vandana Singh makes shocking revelations in Haldwani violence case
Play Icon28:23
DM Vandana Singh makes shocking revelations in Haldwani violence case
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Play Icon01:40
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
Play Icon02:57
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
Play Icon01:40
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims

Trending Videos

CM Dhami makes huge remark over Haldwani Violence
play icon7:3
CM Dhami makes huge remark over Haldwani Violence
DM Vandana Singh makes shocking revelations in Haldwani violence case
play icon28:23
DM Vandana Singh makes shocking revelations in Haldwani violence case
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
play icon1:40
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
play icon2:57
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
play icon1:40
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims