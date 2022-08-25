Nana Patole lashes out at BJP-Shinde Sena Maha govt over ‘poor drainage system’ in Mumbai

Congress President Nana Patole lashed out at BJP and Shiv Sena government over the poor drainage system and road infrastructure in Mumbai. While talking to mediapersons, he said, “What wrong did Milind Deora say? Several times, Mumbai Mayors were from our party. At that time Mumbai didn't get flooded whenever it rained. But, ever since BMC came under BJP & Shiv Sena, they drowned Mumbai. Roads are in poor condition too.”

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

