NanoAvionics records first ever 4K resolution full satellite selfie in space

NanoAvionics have used a action camera, mounted on a selfie stick, to take the first ever 4K resolution full satellite selfie in space with an immersive view of Earth. The 12-megapixel photos and 4K video clips, taken with a GoPro Hero 7, show the company’s MP42 microsatellite flying 550 km above the Coral Sea and the Great Barrier Reef – the only living structure visible from space

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 02:15 AM IST
