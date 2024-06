videoDetails

Narendra Modi on record oath

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: After getting support from Nitish and Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath along with his cabinet today. Many ministers of his cabinet can also take oath during his swearing-in ceremony. Currently, the names of many leaders are in the forefront for the cabinet of Modi 3.0.