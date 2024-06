videoDetails

Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for third time

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony : After getting support from Nitish and Naidu, PM Narendra Modi has taken oath for the 18th Lok Sabha today. Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina, President of Maldives attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi for the third consecutive time. Leaders of many countries including Mohammad Muizzu are also present in Rashtrapati Bhavan.