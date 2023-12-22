trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701814
'Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything...' says Mallikarjun Kharge

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
INDIA alliance gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the suspension of MPs. All the opposition MPs are protesting under the banner of Save Democracy protest. Many leaders of opposition parties including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar are present on the stage. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge has given a big statement.

