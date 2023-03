videoDetails

Nari Shakti at its best; first woman loco pilots Vande Bharat Express

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Nari Shakti took the front seat, quite literally, as first woman loco pilot of Asia, Surekha Yadav, piloted the Vande Bharat Express from Maharashtra’s Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on March 13.