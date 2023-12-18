trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700056
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Major road accident took place on the Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra. It is being told that a truck coming at high speed has overturned on the car near Sangamner area of Ahmednagar district. It is reported that 4 people traveling in the car died tragically in the accident.

