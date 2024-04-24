Advertisement
National Backward Classes Commission makes huge claim

Apr 24, 2024
National Commission for Backward Classes has made a huge claim. As per latest reports, NCBC President Hansraj Ahir said, 'All Muslims in Karnataka are included in OBC list.

