Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764398
NewsVideos
videoDetails

National Highway opened near Badrinath

|Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
National Highway opened near Badrinath. The road was closed due to landslide. The highway has been opened near Vishnuprayag. The road is still open near Hanuman Chatti.

All Videos

Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
Play Icon01:44
Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
Play Icon01:14
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
Play Icon01:03
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:09
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 8th July 2024
Play Icon10:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 8th July 2024

Trending Videos

Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
play icon1:44
Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
play icon1:14
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
play icon1:3
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:9
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 8th July 2024
play icon10:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 8th July 2024