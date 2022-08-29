National Sports Day 2022: Remembering Major Dhyan Chand on His 117th Birth Anniversary

29th August is observed as national sports day every year. It marks the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand. The late hockey player was born on August 29, 1905. With his extraordinary goal-scoring feats, the sportsperson earned his name in the field of Indian hockey

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

