NewsVideos

National Sports Day 2022: Remembering Major Dhyan Chand on His 117th Birth Anniversary

29th August is observed as national sports day every year. It marks the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand. The late hockey player was born on August 29, 1905. With his extraordinary goal-scoring feats, the sportsperson earned his name in the field of Indian hockey

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
29th August is observed as national sports day every year. It marks the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand. The late hockey player was born on August 29, 1905. With his extraordinary goal-scoring feats, the sportsperson earned his name in the field of Indian hockey

All Videos

Dumka Girl Death Case: Accused should get the harshest punishment - CM Soren
4:56
Dumka Girl Death Case: Accused should get the harshest punishment - CM Soren
Hijab Row: AIMIM chief Owaisi's press conference
12:39
Hijab Row: AIMIM chief Owaisi's press conference
How severe were the consecutive earthquakes that hit Indonesia Island?
How severe were the consecutive earthquakes that hit Indonesia Island?
Floods and incessant rains wreak havoc in Pakistan
8:51
Floods and incessant rains wreak havoc in Pakistan
Desh Superfast: Ghulam Nabi Azad Praises PM Modi
14:36
Desh Superfast: Ghulam Nabi Azad Praises PM Modi

Trending Videos

4:56
Dumka Girl Death Case: Accused should get the harshest punishment - CM Soren
12:39
Hijab Row: AIMIM chief Owaisi's press conference
How severe were the consecutive earthquakes that hit Indonesia Island?
8:51
Floods and incessant rains wreak havoc in Pakistan
14:36
Desh Superfast: Ghulam Nabi Azad Praises PM Modi