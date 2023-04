videoDetails

Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been released from jail after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala Jail in Punjab in connection with road rage. After coming out, Sidhu said that the institutions which were the strength of the constitution, have become slaves today.