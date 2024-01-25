trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713992
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Celebrating Agra National Tourism Day, NCC cadets embraced the spirit of hospitality by garlanding both domestic and foreign tourists at the entrance of Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh today. The heartwarming gesture aims to enhance the tourist experience and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Agra.

