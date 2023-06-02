NewsVideos
NCERT makes big change in syllabus, removes democracy lesson

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
NCERT has changed the syllabus. Now the children of class 10th will not be able to read the lesson of democracy. NCERT has removed many chapters related to this.

