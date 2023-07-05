trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631207
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Arrives At Yashwantrao Chavan Centre To Attend Party Meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar arrived at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai to attend a party meeting on July 05. As the NCP crisis persists, both factions of the NCP have called a party meeting in an apparent show of power.
