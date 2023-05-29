NewsVideos
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building

|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Addressing a Press Conference on May 28 on the inauguration of the new Parliament with ‘Havan’, multi-faith prayers and 'Sengol’, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said that he was happy that he did not attend the program as the series of events were inclined towards taking the country backward.

