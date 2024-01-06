trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706663
NCP leader made objectionable remarks on Lord Ram, now FIR registered in Pune and Andheri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Jitendra Awhad Controversial Statement: Big news is coming out about NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. A case has been registered in Pune against Jitendra Awhad, who made controversial statements on Lord Ram.

