NCP-SSP holds protest against Badlapur School Crime

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Badlapur School Crime Update: A massive demonstration is being held in Badlapur against the cruelty towards girls and the ban on the bandh by the Bombay High Court. NCP and SCP are protesting over the Badlapur incident. Sharad Pawar has joined the protest in Pune wearing a black mask on his face.