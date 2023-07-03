trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629940
NCP's both factions calls out meeting on 5th Of July

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
There will be a meeting of both the factions of NCP on July 5 amid political turmoil in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar will lead a meeting. So there the second meeting will be under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. Know in detail in this report who will be involved in this meeting?
