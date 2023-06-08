NewsVideos
NCW President Rekha Sharma raised big questions on Mira Road murder । Mumbai Murder । breaking news

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Rekha Sharma on Mumbai Murder: NCW President Rekha Sharma has given a big statement on Mumbai's Meera Road murder case. Rekha Sharma said that if the accused survive in the court, then other people feel that it is easy to survive in the court. Such cases should be taken to the fast track court. Along with this, he said that the society should also think about how to save our girls.

