trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637308
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDA BAITHAK BREAKING: PM Modi's attack from NDA meeting-Opposition alliance is the compulsion of power

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
NDA BAITHAK BREAKING: PM Modi has targeted the opposition from the NDA meeting, he further said that the alliance of the opposition is the compulsion of power. PM Modi said that I may make a mistake, but I will stay away from bad intentions.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Indonesia Breaking: Train collided with trailer in Indonesia, trailer turned into fireball
play icon2:32
Indonesia Breaking: Train collided with trailer in Indonesia, trailer turned into fireball
INDIA Vs NDA: Opposition alliance decides to name itself ‘INDIA’ to take down BJP
play icon7:47
INDIA Vs NDA: Opposition alliance decides to name itself ‘INDIA’ to take down BJP
TOP 100: In Loksabha Chunav 2024, there will be a tough fight between NDA vs INDIA. Opposition meeting
play icon13:30
TOP 100: In Loksabha Chunav 2024, there will be a tough fight between NDA vs INDIA. Opposition meeting
Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case
play icon1:39
Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case
“Competitiveness but not enmity…” PM Modi’s dig at Opposition for starting ‘abusing’ practice
play icon2:43
“Competitiveness but not enmity…” PM Modi’s dig at Opposition for starting ‘abusing’ practice
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Indonesia Breaking: Train collided with trailer in Indonesia, trailer turned into fireball
play icon2:32
Indonesia Breaking: Train collided with trailer in Indonesia, trailer turned into fireball
INDIA Vs NDA: Opposition alliance decides to name itself ‘INDIA’ to take down BJP
play icon7:47
INDIA Vs NDA: Opposition alliance decides to name itself ‘INDIA’ to take down BJP
TOP 100: In Loksabha Chunav 2024, there will be a tough fight between NDA vs INDIA. Opposition meeting
play icon13:30
TOP 100: In Loksabha Chunav 2024, there will be a tough fight between NDA vs INDIA. Opposition meeting
Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case
play icon1:39
Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case
“Competitiveness but not enmity…” PM Modi’s dig at Opposition for starting ‘abusing’ practice
play icon2:43
“Competitiveness but not enmity…” PM Modi’s dig at Opposition for starting ‘abusing’ practice
PM Modi,PM Modi news,PM Modi On Opposition,Breaking News,Zee News,badi news,pm modi on opposition meeting,Opposition meet,Opposition unity,pm modi speech latest,bangalore opposition meet,bengaluru opposition meet,PM Modi speech,Opposition meeting,PM Modi,bangalore opposition meeting,bengaluru opposition meeting,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech today,pm narendra modi speech,modi live news,Modi live,Narendra Modi,PM Narendra Modi,PM of India,Modi speech,Modi,prime minister of india,modi speech today,