NDA Seat Breaking: Seat distribution decided in NDA in Bihar!

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Big news is coming related to seat sharing in Bihar NDA. It is reported from sources that it has been agreed to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA. There is talk of giving only one seat to his uncle and Pashupati Paras. That Upendra Kushwaha's resentment regarding seats has also been resolved.

