NDA's clan is strong in Bihar! Chirag Paswan reached to meet Shah

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Chirag Paswan Meet Amit Shah: Before the 2024 elections, the NDA clan seems to be getting stronger in Bihar. Chirag Paswan from LJP (R) has reached Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.
