Taal Thok Ke: 'Bulldozer'.. has your religion changed?

| Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Congress Parliamentary Party President and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has strongly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an article. She has alleged that PM Modi says one thing and does another. Taking her allegations forward, she said that Modi preaches consensus but promotes confrontation. But the issue on which Sonia has cornered the Modi government in her article is the bulldozer action. She alleged that after the formation of the Modi government for the third time, the campaign of violence and intimidation against minorities has once again intensified. Sonia alleged that in BJP-ruled states, bulldozers are again demolishing the houses of minorities on the basis of mere allegations. She has alleged violation of due process in the bulldozer action and said that collective punishment is being given on the basis of religion. Sonia Gandhi also made serious allegations against PM Modi of raising communal issues and lying during the election campaign. She said that in view of this, the bulldozer action being taken on religious grounds is not surprising. Sonia has also written that PM Modi made communal statements in a provocative manner due to fear of defeat in the elections. And by doing so, he completely ignored the dignity and decorum of his post. It is worth noting that in his article, he has only written about minorities. He has not mentioned any particular religion. Sonia has described the election results as PM Modi's personal, political and moral defeat. And claimed that the mandate has rejected all the claims of Modi and also rejected the politics of division, discord and hatred. This article of Sonia has raised the political temperature. BJP is retaliating.