trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636791
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDA's strategy in 2024.. Listen to 'Nadda'

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
JP Nadda Press Conference: Now only 7 to 8 months are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The clan of NDA is increasing day by day. BJP National President JP Nadda has addressed the media.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Badhir News: Power show of 26 political parties including Congress in Bengaluru
play icon4:59
Badhir News: Power show of 26 political parties including Congress in Bengaluru
NDA's clan is strong in Bihar! Chirag Paswan reached to meet Shah
play icon1:0
NDA's clan is strong in Bihar! Chirag Paswan reached to meet Shah
UP ATS will arrest Seema Haider soon?
play icon4:49
UP ATS will arrest Seema Haider soon?
'Had there been a spy, she would have come earlier'... Seema Haider has full faith in the Modi government
play icon12:35
'Had there been a spy, she would have come earlier'... Seema Haider has full faith in the Modi government
Know live location of Chandrayaan 3
play icon7:40
Know live location of Chandrayaan 3
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Power show of 26 political parties including Congress in Bengaluru
play icon4:59
Badhir News: Power show of 26 political parties including Congress in Bengaluru
NDA's clan is strong in Bihar! Chirag Paswan reached to meet Shah
play icon1:0
NDA's clan is strong in Bihar! Chirag Paswan reached to meet Shah
UP ATS will arrest Seema Haider soon?
play icon4:49
UP ATS will arrest Seema Haider soon?
'Had there been a spy, she would have come earlier'... Seema Haider has full faith in the Modi government
play icon12:35
'Had there been a spy, she would have come earlier'... Seema Haider has full faith in the Modi government
Know live location of Chandrayaan 3
play icon7:40
Know live location of Chandrayaan 3
jp nadda press conference,BJP national president,JP Nadda,press jp nadda,bjp live event,bjp press,nda meeting in delhi,pm modi vs opposition,tdp nda meeting,nda tea meeting,nda meeting on july 18,nda meeting for election 2024,Prime Minister of India,today news,today latest news,nda meeting today,tdp to attend nda's big meeting,tdp likely to attend nda meeting,NDA meeting,Opposition meeting,bjp program,bjp youtube shorts,bjp jp nadda,NDA alliance,