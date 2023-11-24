trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691740
NDRF Team practicing Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Silk Yara Tunnel Rescue Operation underway for the 13th day. Meanwhile, today every effort is being made to take the workers out of the tunnel. NDRF team is practicing rescue operation. Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals.
Trending Videos

