trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640685
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDRF Team saves two amid heavy water flow with help of ropes

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Udaipur Rain News Today: A very frightening picture has emerged from Udaipur. Due to heavy monsoon rains, heavy water-logging is being seen in Udaipur. Two youths got trapped amidst heavy inundation and the NDRF team rescued both the youths with the help of ropes.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
play icon4:22
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
play icon0:35
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
play icon4:22
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
play icon0:35
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
Udaipur Rain News Today,rain in udaipur,rain in udaipur today,Udaipur Rain News Today,udaipur rain news,heavy rain in udaipur,heavy rain,heavy rain rajasthan,Weather,weather update today,weather update today live,weather in udaipur,weather in udaipur today,udaipur weather in july,udaipur flood,udaipur flood news,udaipur flood 2023,udaipur flood situation,flood,flood news live,Flood rescue,Rajasthan Udaipur,rajasthan udaipur news,Rajasthan rain,