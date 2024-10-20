videoDetails

‘Need 4 months to consider demands, ready to meet on Monday’ - Mamata Banerjee to junior doctors

| Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

The doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College are continuously demanding justice...so the difficulties for Mamata Banerjee are increasing continuously. Not a single morsel has been eaten for the last several days. But the doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are continuously fighting for justice. For the sake of justice for the doctor daughter, 8 doctors are continuously on indefinite hunger strike. When the condition of six deteriorated, they were admitted to the hospital...so Didi also woke up and immediately sent the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Bengal to meet the protesting doctors...during this time Mamata Banerjee also talked to the doctors on the phone.