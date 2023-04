videoDetails

Need for a rational GST regime for Online Gaming

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Levying a high GST on the total price pool for online gaming could lead to a tax increase of more than 1000% and increase the cost per game. Government and the GST Council must exercise fair judgment to ensure that online gaming can thrive and contribute to nation building. (An Innovation Studio Feature) The information is provided for general informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as legal advice.