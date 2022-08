Neeraj Chopra finished first at the Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra finished first at the Lausanne Diamond League. The javelin star threw 89.08m in his first throw post the injury, which is his career's third-best throw

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

