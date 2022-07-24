NewsVideos

Neeraj Chopra records 88.13 m throw to clinch historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal.

All Videos

Viral Video of offering Namaz outside CDO's house in Gorakhpur
1:5
Viral Video of offering Namaz outside CDO's house in Gorakhpur
West Bengal SSC Scam: Here's how ED unearthed SSC Recruitment scam in West Bengal
3:32
West Bengal SSC Scam: Here's how ED unearthed SSC Recruitment scam in West Bengal
Heavy Rain And Flood: Meteorological department issued alert in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
7:6
Heavy Rain And Flood: Meteorological department issued alert in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
Bengal SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee to appear in court today
5:39
Bengal SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee to appear in court today
Namaste India: Important meeting of BJP in Delhi today
0:59
Namaste India: Important meeting of BJP in Delhi today

Trending Videos

1:5
Viral Video of offering Namaz outside CDO's house in Gorakhpur
3:32
West Bengal SSC Scam: Here's how ED unearthed SSC Recruitment scam in West Bengal
7:6
Heavy Rain And Flood: Meteorological department issued alert in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
5:39
Bengal SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee to appear in court today
0:59
Namaste India: Important meeting of BJP in Delhi today
Neeraj Chopra,neeraj chopra world championship 2022,Neeraj Chopra Live,neeraj chopra status,neeraj chopra latest throw,Neeraj Chopra silver medal,neeraj chopra silver medal 2022,neeraj chopra wins silver,neeraj chopra won silver medal,neeraj chopra javelin throw silver medal,live neeraj chopra,Neeraj Chopra news,latest neeraj chopra,neeraj chopra win silver,neeraj win silver live,neeraj chopra javelin throw,Neeraj Chopra final,world athletics championships,