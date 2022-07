Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships | Zee English News

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra made history yet again on Sunday, July 24, when he won silver in the javelin throw final with a best throw of 88.13 metres to finish second in Oregon, United States.

July 24, 2022

