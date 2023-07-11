trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633957
Nepal: Helicopter going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu missing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
A helicopter including 6 people has gone missing in Nepal. The helicopter was on its way to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and lost contact with the control tower around 10 am. There were 5 foreign nationals in the missing helicopter.
