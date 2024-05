videoDetails

Netanyahu defends himself after ICC issues arrest warrants

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu is furious at the news that he could face an arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. He said, this is a 'historical level of moral outrage'. Israel is fighting a just war against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that has carried out the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.