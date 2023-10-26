trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680117
Netanyahu said that our objective is to free the hostages

Oct 26, 2023
Israel Hamas War Update: 20 days have passed since the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, a big statement from the Israeli PM has come out. In this statement, Netanyahu said that there is going to be a ground attack on Gaza soon. Along with this, Netanyahu also said that our objective is to destroy Hamas and free the hostages.
