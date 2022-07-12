Never seen before cosmic view: Webb telescope reveals first full-color image of distant galaxies

U.S. President Joe Biden and NASA's chief Bill Nelson released the debut photo from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope - an image of a galaxy cluster revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe ever seen.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

