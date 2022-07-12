Never seen before cosmic view: Webb telescope reveals first full-color image of distant galaxies
U.S. President Joe Biden and NASA's chief Bill Nelson released the debut photo from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope - an image of a galaxy cluster revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe ever seen.
U.S. President Joe Biden and NASA's chief Bill Nelson released the debut photo from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope - an image of a galaxy cluster revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe ever seen.