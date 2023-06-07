NewsVideos
New date for opposition meeting in Patna, Rahul Gandhi will also attend

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
New date of opposition meeting announced in Patna. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also participate in this meeting of the opposition. Big leaders of the opposition will also participate.

