New Delhi: All new National Highways to have helipads says Jyotiraditya Scindia

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Speaking at the Civil Aviation Minister's Conference on October 18, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia disclosed that all new national highways being built in the nation will have helipads along them for quick evacuation during crises. "We discussed the need for helipads along all new motorways with the Ministry of Road Transport in order to put infrastructure in place. In the event of an emergency, helipads on national roads will aid in quick evacuations "At the time, Jyotiraditya Scindia said.