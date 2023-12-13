trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698302
NewsVideos
videoDetails

New government in MP and Chhattisgarh from today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Follow Us
The Chief Minister-designate of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, is scheduled to take the oath of office at 11 am at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. Following this, Vishnudev Sai will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh at 2 pm.

All Videos

UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Play Icon0:59
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
Play Icon7:39
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon3:3
 Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
Play Icon4:50
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:54
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon0:59
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
play icon7:39
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
play icon3:3
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
play icon4:50
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:54
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
mohan yadav ujjain,vishnu dev sai,vishnu dev,mp chhattisgarh cm swearing in ceremony,cm swearing in ceremony,chhattisgarh cm oath ceremony,Oath ceremony,Oath taking ceremony,cm oath ceremony,mohan yadav oath ceremony,oath ceremony in mp,oath ceremony of new cm,chhattisgarh new cm oath ceremony,vishnu deo sai oath ceremony,cm oath ceremony chhattisgarh,mp cm swearing in ceremony,bjp cm oath ceremony,Breaking News,