New Kashmir was stamped by 150 guests from 25 countries, China-Pakistan got upset

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Today is the last day of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In which 150 guests from 25 countries were seen shopping in the craft market of Srinagar. Where the guests have also enjoyed Shikara.

