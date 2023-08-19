trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650976
New orange Vande Bharat hits track of Integral Coach Factory in Chennai; watch stunning visuals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
India’s new Orange Vande Bharat train, which was stationed at the ICF Chennai, hit the tracks on August 19. The Saffron-grey-themed semi-high-speed train is India’s thirty-first Vande Bharat train got ready at Integral Coach Factory. The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017.
